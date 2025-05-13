Research Analysts Offer Predictions for TELUS Q2 Earnings

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Free Report) (NYSE:TU) – Research analysts at Desjardins lowered their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for TELUS in a report released on Monday, May 12th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.22. The consensus estimate for TELUS’s current full-year earnings is $1.23 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for TELUS’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Get TELUS alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank set a C$23.50 target price on TELUS and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Cormark cut TELUS from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of TELUS from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of TELUS from C$20.25 to C$21.50 in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$22.88.

TELUS Stock Performance

TSE:T opened at C$22.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$33.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$20.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$21.01. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of C$19.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TELUS news, Director Hazel Cynthia Claxton bought 1,845 shares of TELUS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$21.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,036.50. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About TELUS

(Get Free Report)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.