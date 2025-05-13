Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for TSE:DRR Q2 Earnings

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DRR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Desjardins boosted their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, May 11th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.24. Desjardins has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.06 EPS.
Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
About Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Why DraftKings Share Price Could Soar to Multi-Year Highs
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Palantir’s Latest Deal Could Put a Freeze on Its Stock Price
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- 4 Automaker Stocks React to Tariffs: Winners and Losers
Receive News & Ratings for Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.