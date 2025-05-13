Wedbush Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for BXP

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Boston Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 12th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.69. Wedbush has a “Strong Sell” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Boston Properties’ current full-year earnings is $6.91 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Boston Properties’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.86 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.14 EPS.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.01). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $865.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Boston Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

BXP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Boston Properties from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Boston Properties from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Boston Properties from $89.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Boston Properties from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.83.

Boston Properties Price Performance

Boston Properties stock opened at $66.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 5.69. Boston Properties has a 52 week low of $54.22 and a 52 week high of $90.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 666.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.88 and a 200-day moving average of $71.84.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is presently -19,600.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Donna D. Garesche sold 2,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.87, for a total value of $145,445.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Properties

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 949,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,612,000 after buying an additional 222,284 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 306,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,812,000 after buying an additional 10,429 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,737,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 170,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,679,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 198.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 149,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,091,000 after buying an additional 99,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Properties

(Get Free Report)

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Further Reading

