Atb Cap Markets Predicts Air Canada’s Q2 Earnings (TSE:AC)

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets lifted their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Air Canada in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, May 11th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now forecasts that the company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Air Canada’s current full-year earnings is $2.58 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Air Canada’s FY2025 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Get Air Canada alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AC. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$27.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Air Canada from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$34.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Canada currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.31.

Air Canada Stock Up 4.7%

Shares of TSE:AC opened at C$18.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.39. Air Canada has a 1-year low of C$12.69 and a 1-year high of C$26.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$14.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 400.00, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Craig Landry bought 13,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$16.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$228,546.55. Also, Director Vagn Sorensen bought 11,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$17.40 per share, with a total value of C$199,057.14. Insiders have bought a total of 32,993 shares of company stock valued at $538,251 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Air Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.