LRI Investments LLC Sells 377 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

LRI Investments LLC lowered its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,230 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,900,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,570,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,838 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,929,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $477,043,000 after purchasing an additional 124,860 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,570,083 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $462,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298,040 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,683,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $423,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,204 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,186,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 6.3%

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $41.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.74. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.60 and a twelve month high of $49.25.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 12.21%. As a group, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CFG shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.18.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

