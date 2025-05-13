Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,056,869 Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,056,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,122,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Borr Drilling as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BORR. Capital International Investors raised its position in Borr Drilling by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,780,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,243,000 after buying an additional 88,412 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Borr Drilling by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,593,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,216,000 after buying an additional 267,791 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA raised its position in Borr Drilling by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 3,321,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,955,000 after buying an additional 40,885 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Borr Drilling in the 4th quarter valued at $10,718,000. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd raised its position in Borr Drilling by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 2,201,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,418,000 after buying an additional 701,478 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BORR opened at $1.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.49 million, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.06. Borr Drilling Limited has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $7.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Borr Drilling ( NYSE:BORR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Borr Drilling had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $263.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.78 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Borr Drilling’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore shallow-water drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

