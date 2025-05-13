LRI Investments LLC Sells 385 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

LRI Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on JCI. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Vertical Research raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Melius lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 162,894 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $14,543,176.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,893 shares in the company, valued at $107,483,567.04. The trade was a 11.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 28,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total transaction of $2,572,035.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,426,429.16. This trade represents a 16.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 623,290 shares of company stock worth $53,188,746. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $95.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.28. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $64.31 and a twelve month high of $95.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.47%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

