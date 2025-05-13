Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 245.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $4,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at about $606,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,515,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,371,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in MongoDB by 428.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covea Finance bought a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,841,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on MongoDB from $385.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on MongoDB in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $344.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on MongoDB from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on MongoDB from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on MongoDB from $280.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.78.

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $191.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.93 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $174.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.04. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.78 and a 52-week high of $379.06.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $548.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.65 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.05, for a total transaction of $258,464.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,486,932.25. The trade was a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total transaction of $52,148.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,103.50. This trade represents a 2.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,423 shares of company stock valued at $7,148,369 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

