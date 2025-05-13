LRI Investments LLC Buys 283 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

LRI Investments LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 164.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the quarter. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 50,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 8,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 68,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,599,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $480.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $506.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $403.20.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 4.6%

CrowdStrike stock opened at $429.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 842.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $377.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $371.55. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.81 and a 1-year high of $455.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.54, for a total transaction of $24,863,532.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,192,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,280,679.40. This represents a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.88, for a total value of $6,990,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 249,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,068,402.64. This trade represents a 6.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,431 shares of company stock worth $76,275,228 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Stories

