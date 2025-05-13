Lionshead Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Lionshead Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,520 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMX. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in América Móvil in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of América Móvil during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in América Móvil in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in América Móvil by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMX stock opened at $16.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $20.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.26 and its 200-day moving average is $14.87.

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). América Móvil had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.28 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on América Móvil from $17.30 to $13.70 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. HSBC upgraded América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $17.50 in a report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of América Móvil from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, América Móvil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.22.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

