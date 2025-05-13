Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Lowers Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $4,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regency Centers during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 48,700.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new position in Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regency Centers in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Regency Centers

In other Regency Centers news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $3,674,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 110,263 shares in the company, valued at $8,102,125.24. This represents a 31.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Mas sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $1,472,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,975,872. The trade was a 27.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,000 shares of company stock worth $6,977,500. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regency Centers Price Performance

REG opened at $73.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.76. Regency Centers Co. has a twelve month low of $58.19 and a twelve month high of $78.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.02.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $370.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Regency Centers from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

