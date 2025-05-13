Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMP. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abel Hall LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $507.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Raymond James raised Ameriprise Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $518.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $415.00 to $442.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $517.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 4,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.07, for a total value of $2,499,128.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,901,249.59. The trade was a 39.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.12, for a total value of $523,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,231,200. This trade represents a 9.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $515.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $476.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $520.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $385.74 and a 52 week high of $582.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.28.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.08 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 69.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.75%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 24th that allows the company to buyback $4.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

