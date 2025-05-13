Morse Asset Management Inc Invests $1.52 Million in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 158,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,000. Morse Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.29% of Emergent BioSolutions as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,137,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,437,000 after purchasing an additional 404,667 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,539,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,722,000 after purchasing an additional 638,995 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,481,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,167,000 after purchasing an additional 671,947 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,104,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,554,000 after purchasing an additional 444,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 902,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,626,000 after purchasing an additional 69,157 shares during the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EBS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Tuesday, April 1st.

In other news, Director Neal Franklin Fowler sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $204,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,413. This represents a 25.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EBS opened at $5.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $318.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.09. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $15.10.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $222.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.50 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a negative return on equity of 9.91% and a negative net margin of 18.55%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Emergent BioSolutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, March 31st that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 19% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, provides preparedness and response solutions for accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats in the United States. The company offers NARCAN Nasal Spray for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; Vaxchora vaccine for the prevention of cholera; Vivotif vaccine for oral administration for the prevention of typhoid fever; Anthrasil for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; CYFENDUS for post-exposure prophylaxis of disease following suspected or confirmed exposure to Bacillus anthracis; and Raxibacumab injection for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax.

