Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC Takes $1.05 Million Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MKC. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 43,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 12,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 28,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total value of $2,163,926.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,814.31. This represents a 81.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Gregory Repas sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total value of $223,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,497.72. The trade was a 54.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,842 shares of company stock worth $6,478,332. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $76.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.57. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $66.88 and a twelve month high of $86.24.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on MKC. Barclays lowered their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Argus lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.14.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

