McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Morse Asset Management Inc

Morse Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,350 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald's Stock Down 0.5%

MCD opened at $311.97 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $243.53 and a 12-month high of $326.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $310.18 and a 200-day moving average of $300.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.67. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 181.63% and a net margin of 31.73%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 10,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.71, for a total value of $3,228,797.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,918.26. The trade was a 69.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $286,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,263,290. This trade represents a 6.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,636 shares of company stock valued at $5,420,722. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MCD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Truist Financial set a $350.00 price objective on McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on McDonald’s from $347.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.91.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

