Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC Buys New Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,729 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,169,342 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $20,341,391,000 after acquiring an additional 526,466 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,074,438 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,652,768,000 after acquiring an additional 157,458 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,652,445 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,088,037,000 after acquiring an additional 531,070 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,725,190,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,867,193 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,570,511,000 after acquiring an additional 895,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 10,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.71, for a total value of $3,228,797.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,918.26. This represents a 69.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.50, for a total value of $299,071.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,853,850. The trade was a 7.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,636 shares of company stock worth $5,420,722. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCD opened at $311.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $310.18 and a 200-day moving average of $300.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $243.53 and a 52 week high of $326.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.67. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 181.63% and a net margin of 31.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush raised their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Northcoast Research downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Truist Financial set a $350.00 target price on McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $345.00 target price (up previously from $340.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.91.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

