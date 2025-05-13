4,120 Shares in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Purchased by Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC

Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,120 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,000. Salesforce makes up 1.3% of Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 87 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $288.62 on Tuesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.00 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.48 billion, a PE ratio of 47.47, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $267.27 and its 200-day moving average is $307.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Guggenheim raised Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $405.00 to $393.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $350.56.

In related news, insider Miguel Milano sold 458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total transaction of $141,050.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,864 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,936.08. This trade represents a 7.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.18, for a total value of $2,041,607.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,342,415. This trade represents a 11.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,830 shares of company stock worth $12,907,361 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

