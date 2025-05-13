Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,875 Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $223.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $110.68 billion, a PE ratio of 71.07, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $195.91 and a 200 day moving average of $210.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.93. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $158.65 and a one year high of $247.10.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.11%.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $265.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Analog Devices to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.19.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 12,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,663,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,066,750. This represents a 22.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.84, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,265,104.64. The trade was a 1.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,735,156 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

