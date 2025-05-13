69,200 Shares in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Acquired by Mork Capital Management LLC

Mork Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 69,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in New Fortress Energy by 2,156.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 148.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $8.00 price target on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $34.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, New Fortress Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

New Fortress Energy Price Performance

New Fortress Energy stock opened at $6.86 on Tuesday. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $29.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.45.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.24 million. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 15.60%. On average, equities research analysts predict that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at New Fortress Energy

In other news, CFO Christopher S. Guinta bought 5,000 shares of New Fortress Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.57 per share, for a total transaction of $42,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 206,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,016.21. This trade represents a 2.48% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 37.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

New Fortress Energy Profile

(Free Report)

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

