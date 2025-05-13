Monarch Alternative Capital LP Cuts Stock Holdings in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Monarch Alternative Capital LP cut its stake in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,475,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,400,000 shares during the period. TPI Composites accounts for about 1.3% of Monarch Alternative Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Monarch Alternative Capital LP owned about 0.64% of TPI Composites worth $7,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in TPI Composites by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,103,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 10,611 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,021,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 16,034 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Construction Taahhut A.S. Dere bought 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.52 per share, with a total value of $121,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,397,232 shares in the company, valued at $6,683,792.64. This trade represents a 1.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 156,000 shares of company stock valued at $229,140 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on TPIC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $2.30 to $0.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $2.40 to $1.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $2.75 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.19.

TPIC opened at $0.99 on Tuesday. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $5.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.49.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $332.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the United States, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. It also provides composite solutions for the automotive industry; and field service inspection and repair services comprising diagnostic, repair, and maintenance services for wind blades to OEM customers, and wind farm owners and operators.

