Mork Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC)

Mork Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 173,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in UWM by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,764,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212,081 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of UWM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of UWM by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 5,849 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UWM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UWM by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 39,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 10,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

UWM Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UWMC opened at $4.25 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.46 and a beta of 1.75. UWM Holdings Co. has a one year low of $4.04 and a one year high of $9.74.

UWM Announces Dividend

UWM ( NYSE:UWMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $613.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.80 million. Sell-side analysts expect that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.42%. UWM’s dividend payout ratio is currently -307.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UWMC. UBS Group upgraded UWM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $4.75 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on UWM from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of UWM in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on UWM from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UWM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.86.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

