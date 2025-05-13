TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by Miura Global Management LLC

Miura Global Management LLC cut its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. TransDigm Group comprises about 2.1% of Miura Global Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Miura Global Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 24 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 25 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 210.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 31 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 35 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 280.0% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 57 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert J. Small sold 3,650 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,322.19, for a total value of $4,825,993.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,539 shares in the company, valued at $20,545,510.41. This trade represents a 19.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 49,241 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,475.85, for a total transaction of $72,672,329.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,801,615.80. This represents a 69.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 174,135 shares of company stock worth $240,122,586. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on TDG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,375.00 to $1,540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Northcoast Research raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,451.00 to $1,645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,490.20.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,415.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,354.52 and its 200-day moving average is $1,321.95. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $1,176.31 and a 1 year high of $1,488.54. The company has a market cap of $79.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.95, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.09.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.83 by $0.28. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.76% and a negative return on equity of 42.87%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

