Mork Capital Management LLC Makes New $992,000 Investment in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Mork Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 622.0% in the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,428,000. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,868,000. Finally, Gen Wealth Partners Inc lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 4,502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Price Performance

GPC stock opened at $121.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $104.01 and a one year high of $158.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.52.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 25.28%. On average, analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $114.00 price target (down from $133.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Argus raised shares of Genuine Parts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Genuine Parts

About Genuine Parts

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.