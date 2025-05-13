ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Shares Bought by Miura Global Management LLC

Miura Global Management LLC raised its holdings in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. ADMA Biologics comprises approximately 0.9% of Miura Global Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Miura Global Management LLC’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 55,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 79,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ADMA shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ADMA Biologics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.25.

ADMA Biologics Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of ADMA opened at $20.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.79. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.42 and a twelve month high of $25.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.04 and a beta of 0.57.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). ADMA Biologics had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 53.20%. The business had revenue of $114.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADMA Biologics Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

