Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by NDVR Inc.

NDVR Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 455,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,715 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 20.9% of NDVR Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. NDVR Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $21,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $53.94 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.14 and a 1 year high of $53.96. The company has a market capitalization of $153.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.30.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

