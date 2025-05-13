Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Receives $2.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.75.

Several analysts recently commented on ATUS shares. Raymond James raised Altice USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Altice USA from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Altice USA from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday.

ATUS opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.65. Altice USA has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $3.20.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altice USA will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. R Squared Ltd raised its holdings in Altice USA by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 15,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,560 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

