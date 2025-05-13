NDVR Inc. Acquires 18,308 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

NDVR Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,308 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of NDVR Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. NDVR Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 118.9% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 181,089,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,350,157,000 after purchasing an additional 98,363,977 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 172,381,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,055,000 after purchasing an additional 91,278,009 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,550,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,177,000 after purchasing an additional 12,054,059 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 12,912.1% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 24,174,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,231,000 after buying an additional 23,988,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,502,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,455,000 after buying an additional 751,003 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHF opened at $20.97 on Tuesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $20.97. The company has a market capitalization of $46.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.94 and a 200-day moving average of $19.52.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.