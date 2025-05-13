Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Receives $127.04 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $126.48.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $112.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of Micron Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MU

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total transaction of $1,442,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,847,482.42. This trade represents a 8.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.93, for a total transaction of $223,403.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,358 shares in the company, valued at $2,542,378.94. This represents a 8.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,808 shares of company stock worth $1,858,424 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,378 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 8,780 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,178 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 4,264 shares during the period. Stablepoint Partners LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 167.0% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 45,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after buying an additional 28,621 shares during the period. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,412,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Trading Up 7.5%

NASDAQ MU opened at $92.29 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.78. The stock has a market cap of $103.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 1.21. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $61.54 and a 12-month high of $157.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.03%.

About Micron Technology

(Get Free Report

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.