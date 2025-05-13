NDVR Inc. Takes Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

NDVR Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 1,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total value of $273,602.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,014,116.16. This trade represents a 2.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.78, for a total transaction of $4,973,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,018,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,826,041.72. The trade was a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,635 shares of company stock valued at $13,236,175 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WSM. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. KeyCorp raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $226.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.94.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Up 8.4%

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $173.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.57. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.33 and a 1-year high of $219.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $157.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.56.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.40. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 51.56%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.44 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 29.30%.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

