NDVR Inc. Acquires 21 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

NDVR Inc. boosted its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. NDVR Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MCK. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,654,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299 shares during the period. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $182,861,000. LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth about $19,947,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 610,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,670,000 after purchasing an additional 16,102 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.59, for a total transaction of $114,602.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,679.09. This trade represents a 15.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.66, for a total value of $5,382,514.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,820,952.50. The trade was a 11.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,110 shares of company stock worth $10,855,706. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $708.00 to $805.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $641.00 to $691.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on McKesson from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cfra Research lowered McKesson from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $686.69.

Get Our Latest Report on McKesson

McKesson Stock Down 0.9%

MCK stock opened at $686.92 on Tuesday. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $464.42 and a twelve month high of $728.48. The firm has a market cap of $86.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $679.17 and a 200 day moving average of $622.97.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.29. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 181.26% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $90.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.00%.

About McKesson

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.