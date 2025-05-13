EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 296 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EL. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 297.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EL. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.20.

NYSE:EL opened at $65.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.36. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.37 and a 12 month high of $139.34. The company has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.54, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.12.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 16.82% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -57.85%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

