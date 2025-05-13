DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Cuts Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lessened its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 56.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,414 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,070,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $450,881,000 after buying an additional 987,233 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,863,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,797,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $420,693,000 after acquiring an additional 869,637 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,734,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $302,936,000 after purchasing an additional 690,539 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth about $55,036,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $146,925.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,571.84. This represents a 14.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on EXPD. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.70.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 6.5%

EXPD stock opened at $116.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.74 and a 200 day moving average of $114.79. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.47 and a twelve month high of $131.59. The firm has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.09.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.73. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Further Reading

