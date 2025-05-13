Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 45,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,133,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHDN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,967,000. Boston Partners raised its position in Churchill Downs by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,794,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,619,000 after purchasing an additional 366,283 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Churchill Downs by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,592,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,687,000 after purchasing an additional 214,694 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,369,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Churchill Downs by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 533,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,185,000 after purchasing an additional 193,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on CHDN shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Churchill Downs from $160.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Churchill Downs from $148.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Churchill Downs from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their target price on Churchill Downs from $172.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.50.

Churchill Downs Stock Performance

Churchill Downs stock opened at $98.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.17 and its 200 day moving average is $121.35. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a twelve month low of $85.58 and a twelve month high of $150.21.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $642.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.68 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 43.67% and a net margin of 15.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio is 7.12%.

Churchill Downs declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Churchill Downs

In other news, Director R Alex Rankin purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.65 per share, with a total value of $185,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,173,461.80. This represents a 2.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas C. Grissom purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.77 per share, for a total transaction of $927,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,877.13. This trade represents a 34.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.34% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Profile

(Free Report)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.