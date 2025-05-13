DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Purchases Shares of 1,800 M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

NYSE:MTB opened at $184.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.98. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.78 and a fifty-two week high of $225.70. The firm has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $170.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.50.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.03). M&T Bank had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 36.17%.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 12.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MTB shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on M&T Bank from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $230.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.24.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 1,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $299,526.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,827.34. This represents a 13.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.

Further Reading

