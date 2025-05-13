Captrust Financial Advisors Makes New $2.29 Million Investment in CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign (NYSE:CNH)

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign (NYSE:CNH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 201,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign in the 4th quarter worth $163,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign during the 4th quarter worth about $1,311,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign during the 4th quarter worth about $5,802,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign during the 4th quarter worth about $712,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign during the 4th quarter worth about $1,455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign

In related news, insider Kelly Manley sold 3,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $45,402.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 161,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,707.10. The trade was a 2.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerrit A. Marx sold 320,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total value of $3,730,294.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 375,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,366,583.04. This trade represents a 46.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 431,917 shares of company stock valued at $5,069,169. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign Price Performance

CNH stock opened at $13.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 10.83 and a current ratio of 13.21. CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign has a 1 year low of $9.28 and a 1 year high of $13.87. The firm has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.96.

CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign (NYSE:CNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign’s payout ratio is 57.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNH. Northland Securities upgraded CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Baird R W lowered CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign Company Profile

CNH Industrial NV is an equipment and services company, which develops, manufactures and sells specialized machines and services for the farming and construction industries, and supplies replacement parts and accessories. It operates through the following operating segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

