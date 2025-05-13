Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Sold by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main reduced its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covea Finance lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Covea Finance now owns 55,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,886,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,367,000 after purchasing an additional 144,025 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,480,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,264,000 after purchasing an additional 80,382 shares during the period. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth about $654,000. Finally, Abel Hall LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Nutrien from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. CIBC lifted their price target on Nutrien from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Nutrien from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Nutrien to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.87.

Shares of NTR opened at $56.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.10 and its 200-day moving average is $50.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $43.70 and a 12 month high of $60.87.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.24). Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 203.74%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

