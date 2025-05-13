Interval Partners LP Takes Position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 127,240 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RIG. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,257,437 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $72,215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542,271 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Transocean in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,608,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,393,873 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $57,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895,880 shares in the last quarter. Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,156,000. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Transocean by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 4,812,608 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $18,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Stock Up 6.3%

Shares of NYSE:RIG opened at $2.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.45. Transocean Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1.97 and a 52-week high of $6.38.

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $906.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.92 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Transocean news, EVP Roderick James Mackenzie sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $61,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 340,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,537.98. This trade represents a 6.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on RIG shares. Evercore ISI downgraded Transocean from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BTIG Research set a $5.00 price target on Transocean and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Transocean from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. SEB Equity Research set a $2.80 price target on Transocean in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Transocean from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.63.

Transocean Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

