Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 581 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Cresset Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 12,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VXF opened at $183.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $108.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $146.68 and a twelve month high of $207.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.07 and its 200 day moving average is $186.82.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

