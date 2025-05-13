Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Stock Holdings Decreased by Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 72.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 133,408 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Selective Insurance Group worth $4,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIGI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,409,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,504,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Selective Insurance Group by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 564,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,796,000 after purchasing an additional 160,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,484,000. 82.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance

SIGI stock opened at $90.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 0.51. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.13 and a 12 month high of $103.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.78.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 4.26%. Selective Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Selective Insurance Group news, CAO Anthony D. Harnett sold 1,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total value of $117,705.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,258.76. This represents a 7.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on SIGI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group Profile

(Free Report)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.