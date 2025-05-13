Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Napa Wealth Management

Napa Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 44.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,786 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 0.8% of Napa Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Napa Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 51,292.3% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,500,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,879,434,000 after acquiring an additional 11,478,188 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,500,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,300,993,000 after acquiring an additional 756,990 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 47,853.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,113,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,103,184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105,389 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,116,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,593,354,000 after buying an additional 27,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,425,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,239,886,000 after buying an additional 52,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $507.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $467.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $499.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $540.81.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

