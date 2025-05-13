Napa Wealth Management Takes $1.47 Million Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Napa Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Datadog by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,354,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,337,316,000 after purchasing an additional 220,527 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Datadog by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,905,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,562 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Datadog by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,278,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005,300 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment grew its position in shares of Datadog by 407.6% in the fourth quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 6,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299,688 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Datadog by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,684,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,076,000 after purchasing an additional 499,055 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $113.42 on Tuesday. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $81.63 and a one year high of $170.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.76. The stock has a market cap of $38.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Datadog had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $761.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Datadog from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 target price on Datadog in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Datadog from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Datadog from $143.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $130.00 target price on Datadog and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 47,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total value of $5,080,664.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,263.20. The trade was a 65.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amit Agarwal sold 10,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.86, for a total value of $1,177,948.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,538,058.64. This trade represents a 10.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 559,867 shares of company stock worth $57,550,902. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Featured Articles

