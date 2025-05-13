Napa Wealth Management Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Napa Wealth Management lowered its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) by 40.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,818 shares during the period. Napa Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Stock Down 1.2%

NYSEARCA EDV opened at $65.21 on Tuesday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $63.57 and a 52 week high of $83.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.64.

About Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.