Napa Wealth Management Invests $1 Million in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Napa Wealth Management acquired a new position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NDAQ. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 48.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,524,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,325,000 after acquiring an additional 500,418 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 89,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,937,000 after acquiring an additional 5,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Center Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $80.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.36 billion, a PE ratio of 42.06, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.79. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.28 and a 52-week high of $84.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 657 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $47,179.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,450,783.80. The trade was a 1.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sarah Youngwood sold 14,959 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $1,102,179.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,398,253.92. This represents a 20.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on NDAQ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “cautious” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.50.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

