NDVR Inc. Boosts Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

NDVR Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 49.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,350 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. NDVR Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 876.9% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 254 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on COP. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $138.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $131.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.74.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

COP opened at $92.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.64. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $79.88 and a twelve month high of $122.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 17.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 39.64%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

