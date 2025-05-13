NDVR Inc. Buys 84 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

NDVR Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. NDVR Inc.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RGA. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGA opened at $207.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $159.25 and a 1-year high of $233.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $189.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.92.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 30.04%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $216.00 price objective (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $252.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $232.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.69.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

