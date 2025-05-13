Napa Wealth Management Invests $490,000 in VanEck Office and Commercial REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:DESK)

Napa Wealth Management bought a new position in VanEck Office and Commercial REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:DESK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000. Napa Wealth Management owned approximately 38.03% of VanEck Office and Commercial REIT ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

VanEck Office and Commercial REIT ETF Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of DESK opened at $38.61 on Tuesday. VanEck Office and Commercial REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $33.16 and a 12-month high of $47.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 million, a PE ratio of 35.39 and a beta of 1.67.

About VanEck Office and Commercial REIT ETF

The VanEck Office and Commercial REIT ETF (DESK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a tiered modified market-cap weighted index composed of US-listed Office and Commercial REITs. The fund targets the top 25 highest ranked Office and Commerical REITs based on market cap and liquidity DESK was launched on Sep 19, 2023 and is issued by VanEck.

