MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT) is Mudita Advisors LLP’s 5th Largest Position

Mudita Advisors LLP grew its position in shares of MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,223,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,966 shares during the period. MaxCyte comprises approximately 7.5% of Mudita Advisors LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Mudita Advisors LLP’s holdings in MaxCyte were worth $13,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in MaxCyte by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,173 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in MaxCyte during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in MaxCyte during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of MaxCyte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of MaxCyte by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

Get MaxCyte alerts:

MaxCyte Price Performance

MXCT stock opened at $2.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $241.34 million, a P/E ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.38. MaxCyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $5.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MaxCyte ( NASDAQ:MXCT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $10.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.05 million. MaxCyte had a negative return on equity of 16.00% and a negative net margin of 78.36%. As a group, analysts expect that MaxCyte, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MXCT. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on MaxCyte from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. BTIG Research set a $6.00 target price on MaxCyte and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MXCT

MaxCyte Company Profile

(Free Report)

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MaxCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.