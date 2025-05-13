132,200 Shares in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Purchased by Mudita Advisors LLP

Mudita Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 132,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,493,000. United States Steel makes up approximately 2.5% of Mudita Advisors LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Mudita Advisors LLP owned about 0.06% of United States Steel at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in United States Steel by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

X has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on United States Steel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down previously from $43.00) on shares of United States Steel in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of United States Steel in a report on Monday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.22.

United States Steel Trading Down 1.0%

X opened at $42.03 on Tuesday. United States Steel Co. has a one year low of $26.92 and a one year high of $46.18. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.43.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.04). United States Steel had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

