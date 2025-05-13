Mubadala Investment Co PJSC Acquires New Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Mubadala Investment Co PJSC acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,353 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,759,000. EPAM Systems comprises 0.0% of Mubadala Investment Co PJSC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EPAM. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 2,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 147 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 590.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EPAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $305.00 to $288.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.50.

EPAM Systems Trading Up 5.4%

EPAM Systems stock opened at $186.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 2.96. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.15 and a fifty-two week high of $269.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.15.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems Profile

(Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.