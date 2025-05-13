NDVR Inc. Makes New $226,000 Investment in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

NDVR Inc. bought a new position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Ingredion by 502.7% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ingredion by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 40,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,586,000 after buying an additional 9,612 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Ingredion by 346.3% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 7,448 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ingredion by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 121,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,726,000 after buying an additional 17,378 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the fourth quarter worth $474,000. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Ingredion from $167.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group set a $155.00 price target on Ingredion in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Ingredion from $147.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com cut Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Ingredion from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.20.

Ingredion Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE:INGR opened at $137.18 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.88 and a 200-day moving average of $135.61. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $111.54 and a 1 year high of $155.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.53. Ingredion had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.76%.

Insider Activity at Ingredion

In related news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 10,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.88, for a total value of $1,361,392.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,906.76. This represents a 24.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.82, for a total value of $325,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,696.72. This represents a 6.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,215 shares of company stock worth $1,687,360 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

